Milwaukee shattered yesterday’s record high of 56 by climbing all the way to 63 degrees. It was a fantastic February day, and we have one more mild day to enjoy before winter returns.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler, cloudy today; one more shot at 60 tomorrow

A cold front brought a few sprinkles last night and dropped temperatures into the 30s. Increasing cloud cover is expected today with onshore winds off Lake Michigan. Highs will only climb into the mid-40s. As an area of low pressure approaches from the west, winds will turn out of the southwest, bolstering temperatures through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will enter the region after 8 p.m. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as this light to steady rain moves through. One-tenth to one-quarter inch of rainfall is expected.

As the low passes by, precipitation is lofted well into northern Wisconsin. Sunshine returns by the afternoon, with highs again nearing 60 degrees.

Another area of low pressure moves up from the southwest late Thursday into Friday, bringing the chance for scattered rain showers and a transition to light snow by Friday. Most of the snow stays well northwest of Milwaukee. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers w/ Iso. Thunder; Cloudy

Low: 40

Wind: E/SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain; Increasing Sunshine; Mild

High: 60

THURSDAY: PM Rain Likely

High: 48

FRIDAY: Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Snow Flurry; Partly Sunny

High: 35

