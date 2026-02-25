A bit more sunshine is on the way today following yesterday's quick burst of snow. A few low clouds are drifting through the area this morning. Patchy flurries cannot be completely ruled out, but clouds & flurry chances will dissipate this afternoon when drier air moves in. Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 -degrees.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler and sunny

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler and sunny

A few more clouds move by tomorrow. Low-pressure stays to the South. There is an outside chance for a few flurries towards central Wisconsin (mainly from and NW of West Bend). No impacts are expected. Highs top out in the upper 30s.

Then, warmer air surges in on Friday. Breezy southerly winds will bring highs into the lower and mid-50s!

Another round of snow is possible on Saturday afternoon. As of Thursday, it appears this snowfall will leave less than 1" of accumulation. Storm Team 4 is still watching for any changes in the track of this snowfall. Stay tuned for updates! Cooler weather sticks around for early next week.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 29

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 17

Wind: NW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Mild

High: 54

SATURDAY: Chance PM Light Snow

High: 33

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.