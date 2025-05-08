Still cool and breezy this morning with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s. While winds will not be as strong as yesterday, it will still be a bit gusty today out of the northeast. Outside of just a few clouds this morning, it will be sunny all day long, with highs in the low 50s by the lake and near 60 inland.

Clear skies and light winds tonight, with a high-pressure system right overhead, will bring in some chilly temperatures. Watch out for frost away from Lake Michigan, with lows falling into the 30s and some spots near freezing.

See how Mother's Day is shaping up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool but sunny Thursday

Friday will start a warming trend, with highs in the 60s and sunny skies once again. A weak front will move in from the northwest on Saturday, bringing just a small chance for an isolated shower. Beautiful weather is expected all weekend long, including Mother's Day, with highs in the 60s lakeside and 70s inland. The warm-up looks to stick around for most of next week, too, with minimal rain chances.



THURSDAY: Lots Of Sunshine, Breezy At Times

High: 52 Lake, 60 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly, Frost Inland

Low: 38 Lake, 33 Inland

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 60 Lake, 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Iso. Shower Possible

High: 67 Lake, 73 Inland

SUNDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 67 Lake, 76 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake, 78 Inland

