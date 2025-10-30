Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool and sunny

Winds are calming down today as low pressure pulls away from the Midwest. Sunshine is back overhead with highs in the mid-50s. The typical fall weather pattern continues through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

A weak clipper system will drop in from the north tomorrow and through the weekend. Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight and into Friday. There is an outside chance for a few sprinkles late Friday night.

Most of the rainfall will be confined to the Saturday forecast. Highs will only reach the upper 40s thanks to the cloud cover and light northerly breeze. Rain showers will be widely scattered and on and off throughout the day. Rain moves out by late Saturday with more sunshine back Sunday through Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 39
Wind: NW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Ch. PM Showers
High: 53

SATURDAY: Chance Scattered Showers; Partly Cloudy & Cool
High: 48

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 58

