Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool Again Sunday, but Warmer Weather Will Return

We'll continue to see the colder temperatures for Sunday with a chance for some very light rain/sleet/snow, mainly before noon. Sunshine will come out later in the day, but highs struggle to reach 50. The cooler air tonight may lead to some frost for some areas.
Monday won't be much warmer with highs near 50 once again, but it will be very sunny. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday with highs near 70 along with more sunshine, and from there temperatures for the most part will stay in the 60s and 70s through next weekend.
WATCH: Will we see the 70s this week?
In general, we will see very dry conditions for most of this week until the chance of storms returns towards the end of the week.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly; Stray Rain/Snow/Sleet Shower Possible
High: 48
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and Chilly; Frost Possible
Low: 31
Wind: N 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50
Wind: S 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High: 70
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 72
FRIDAY: Chance of Storms
High: 67
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