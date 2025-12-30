The area of low pressure and winter storm has officially cleared to the east. We are set up for a better weather day today. It is still cold and breezy. Highs are below normal and below freezing today. Winds will remain breezy and keep the wind chill in the single digits.

Watch: When another round of snow could arrive

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold with snow showers

As clouds increase throughout the day, we have another round of snow here in southeast Wisconsin. Accumulations will be less than an inch, and impacts will be minor. The National Weather Service has not issued advisories or warnings. We could see another round of flakes later on Wednesday, too.

High temperatures will fall into the teens for the first couple of days of the new year. Winter has returned to bring us into 2026.

TODAY: Clouds Increase, Snow Later

High: 28

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Flurries

Low: 22

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 28

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 16

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 22

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 26

