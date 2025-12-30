Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold with snow showers

The area of low pressure and winter storm has officially cleared to the east. We are set up for a better weather day today. It is still cold and breezy. Highs are below normal and below freezing today. Winds will remain breezy and keep the wind chill in the single digits.
Watch: When another round of snow could arrive
As clouds increase throughout the day, we have another round of snow here in southeast Wisconsin. Accumulations will be less than an inch, and impacts will be minor. The National Weather Service has not issued advisories or warnings. We could see another round of flakes later on Wednesday, too.
High temperatures will fall into the teens for the first couple of days of the new year. Winter has returned to bring us into 2026.
TODAY: Clouds Increase, Snow Later
High: 28
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Snow Flurries
Low: 22
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 28
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 16
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 22
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 26
