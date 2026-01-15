Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy weekend ahead

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy weekend ahead

Overnight lows have fallen into the teens across southeast Wisconsin. A breezy northwest wind is generating wind chills in the single digits and even below zero.

Some sunshine kicks off the day, but cloud cover grows as a round of snow showers moves in from the west. Light snow will overspread southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for accumulating snow rolls in after 7 p.m.

Scattered snow showers continue overnight. This kicks off a long-duration snow/flurry event for the weekend. This first round of snow will be the most substantial, delivering 1 to 2 inches of snowfall for much of the area. Some freezing drizzle may mix in as well. A few slick spots are possible late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Additional flurries are expected throughout the weekend and may lead to another half-inch of accumulation over this time period.

Cold air will be reinforced over the weekend with a series of arctic fronts. Highs will only top out in the teens. Morning lows will hover in the single digits and may even dip below zero in a few spots.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Snow moves in tonight
High: 25
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely; Breezy; Some freezing rain possible
Low: 23
Wind: SWS 10-15 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy; Scattered Snow Showers. 1-2" Total
High: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cold; Scattered Snow Showers
High: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Cold; Scattered Snow Showers
High: 17

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy & Cold; Chance Snow Showers
High: 9

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo