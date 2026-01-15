Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy weekend ahead

Overnight lows have fallen into the teens across southeast Wisconsin. A breezy northwest wind is generating wind chills in the single digits and even below zero.

Some sunshine kicks off the day, but cloud cover grows as a round of snow showers moves in from the west. Light snow will overspread southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for accumulating snow rolls in after 7 p.m.

Scattered snow showers continue overnight. This kicks off a long-duration snow/flurry event for the weekend. This first round of snow will be the most substantial, delivering 1 to 2 inches of snowfall for much of the area. Some freezing drizzle may mix in as well. A few slick spots are possible late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Additional flurries are expected throughout the weekend and may lead to another half-inch of accumulation over this time period.

Cold air will be reinforced over the weekend with a series of arctic fronts. Highs will only top out in the teens. Morning lows will hover in the single digits and may even dip below zero in a few spots.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Snow moves in tonight

High: 25

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow showers likely; Breezy; Some freezing rain possible

Low: 23

Wind: SWS 10-15 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy; Scattered Snow Showers. 1-2" Total

High: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cold; Scattered Snow Showers

High: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Cold; Scattered Snow Showers

High: 17

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy & Cold; Chance Snow Showers

High: 9

