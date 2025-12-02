Another chilly morning is ongoing across southern Wisconsin. Lows dropped into the teens and lower 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Watch: When we could see another round of flurries

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold & snowy week

Clouds are overhead but may thin out a bit later today. With some sunshine, highs will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Another round of flurries and light snow showers is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations are not expected.

A brutally cold day follows Wednesday’s passage of snow. Overnight lows tumble into the single digits, with some spots below zero. Highs will only top out in the teens.

Despite warming back into the 20s and 30s this weekend, a few more light snow flurries and showers are possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Flurries; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 18

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 31

THURSDAY: Sunny & Bitter Cold

High: 14

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Flurries

High: 24

SATURDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 27

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.