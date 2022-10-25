Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold front, rain arrives Tuesday

A cold front will push through Tuesday, gradually dropping temperatures throughout the day from the low 60s in the morning to the low 50s by the evening. This front will bring scattered showers Tuesday and steadier rain into the evening across southeast Wisconsin. Rainfall will be heavy at times with 0.5" expected through Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, and gradually increasing to 2" for Racine and Kenosha counties. Rain continues Tuesday night, with gusty winds returning out of the northwest, 10-15 G25 mph.

The rain wraps up Wednesday morning, with skies clearing right after. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with highs staying near average and in the mid 50s, to near 60°.

TUESDAY: Rainy. Breezy

High: 63

Wind: W/N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain

Low: 45

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain. Becoming sunny.

High: 56

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 59

