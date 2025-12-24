A mild and cloudy stretch of weather will carry us through the holiday week. After almost reaching 50 degrees yesterday, highs will only top out in the lower 40s today, thanks to all the cloud cover. After sunset, patchy drizzle is possible for a few hours. As temperatures fall to near 32 degrees tonight, some refreezing is possible, especially northwest of Milwaukee.

Watch: When we could see some rain showers

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy & mild, watching for evening rain

A carbon-copy forecast is expected for Christmas Day. Cloud cover will keep highs in the lower 40s. Another round of light rain or drizzle is likely overnight into early Friday. Again, refreezing is possible when temperatures fall below freezing.

The mild weather continues through Saturday. An arctic front will drop in on Sunday, leading to falling temperatures and a brief cold snap. Highs will only reach the 20s early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Light Showers late

High: 40

Wind: E/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy Drizzle; Cloudy

Low: 34

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

FRIDAY: Chance AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 43

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Mix; Falling Temperatures

High: 36 (Falling into the 20s by evening)

