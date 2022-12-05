Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy and chilly start to the week

A cloudy and chilly start to the week with temperatures starting in the 20s. A weak cold front will move through Monday bringing a few light rain and snow showers. Initially we'll see some light snow, especially through Fond du lac, Dodge, Washington, and Sheboygan counties, but as temperatures climb into the 40s, we can expect a change to a mix or even light rain. Light snow accumulation is possible, but mainly through Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, and Sheboygan counties.

Another weak front will bring a chance for a wintry mix Tuesday. Similar to Monday, we'll initially see some light snow that changes to a wintry mix or even rain showers as temperatures climb into the low 40s by the afternoon. Light snow accumulation is possible for our northwestern counties.

High pressure builds in Wednesday bringing the return of sunshine. High temperatures stay in the low 40ws.

I'm keeping an eye on a storm system Thursday into Friday. There is still a bit of uncertainty with the track and if we will fall on the warm or cold side of the system, but we could be looking at widespread accumulating snow later this week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds.

Low: 28

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy. Light, scattered rain snow mix

High: 44

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Light Snow

High: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 43

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, rain, chance mix

High: 43

FRIDAY: Chance snow, windy

High: 40

