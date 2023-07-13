Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for pop-up showers on Thursday, highs in the 70s

Low clouds and a bit of patchy fog have developed overnight in the wake of yesterday's rain. Most places received half an inch to an inch worth of rainfall - with some places seeing even more! It was the largest one-day rainfall in Milwaukee since late February. Clouds may scatter out a bit later this morning and into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms today. Most of the area will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern takes hold for the weekend - bringing occasional rounds of showers/storms to southern Wisconsin.

There is a chance for scattered showers on Friday and slight chances over Saturday/Sunday. Highs return into the 80s during this period - with dew points climbing back into the 60s.

Warm sunshine is back early next week.



THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 75

Wind: NW to SE 5 mph

TONIGHT:

Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SW 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Warm, Humid & Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 85

SATURDAY:

Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 84

SUNDAY:

Slight Chance T-Storm; Mostly Sunny

High: 84

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

