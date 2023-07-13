Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for pop-up showers on Thursday, highs in the 70s

Most places received half an inch to an inch worth of rainfall - with some places seeing even more! It was the largest one-day rainfall in Milwaukee since late February.
There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms today. Most of the area will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.
and last updated 2023-07-13 06:20:19-04

Low clouds and a bit of patchy fog have developed overnight in the wake of yesterday's rain. Most places received half an inch to an inch worth of rainfall - with some places seeing even more! It was the largest one-day rainfall in Milwaukee since late February. Clouds may scatter out a bit later this morning and into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms today. Most of the area will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern takes hold for the weekend - bringing occasional rounds of showers/storms to southern Wisconsin.
There is a chance for scattered showers on Friday and slight chances over Saturday/Sunday. Highs return into the 80s during this period - with dew points climbing back into the 60s.

Warm sunshine is back early next week.

THURSDAY:   Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Pop-Up Storm
High:  75
Wind:  NW to SE 5 mph

TONIGHT:    
Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy
Low:  66
Wind:  SW 5 mph

FRIDAY:     
Warm, Humid & Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 85

SATURDAY:   
Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid
High:   84

SUNDAY:     
Slight Chance T-Storm; Mostly Sunny
High: 84

MONDAY:   
Mostly Sunny
High: 80

