Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for pop-up showers on Thursday, highs in the 70s

Low clouds and a bit of patchy fog have developed overnight in the wake of yesterday's rain. Most places received half an inch to an inch worth of rainfall - with some places seeing even more! It was the largest one-day rainfall in Milwaukee since late February. Clouds may scatter out a bit later this morning and into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers/storms today. Most of the area will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.
An unsettled weather pattern takes hold for the weekend - bringing occasional rounds of showers/storms to southern Wisconsin.
There is a chance for scattered showers on Friday and slight chances over Saturday/Sunday. Highs return into the 80s during this period - with dew points climbing back into the 60s.
Warm sunshine is back early next week.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Pop-Up Storm
High: 75
Wind: NW to SE 5 mph
TONIGHT:
Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy
Low: 66
Wind: SW 5 mph
FRIDAY:
Warm, Humid & Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 85
SATURDAY:
Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid
High: 84
SUNDAY:
Slight Chance T-Storm; Mostly Sunny
High: 84
MONDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 80
