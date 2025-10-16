Cloud cover has spread over much of southern Wisconsin again. Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will return to the lower and mid-60s under a partly sunny sky.

Watch: When a cold front could make for a soggy weekend

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Bumpy weekend forecast

A few spotty showers are possible today as warm air surges back into the Midwest. The better chance of rain arrives late Friday and into the weekend. Multiple rounds of rain are expected Saturday and Sunday. Storm Team 4 is monitoring computer model trends.

A cold front will move in from the west late Friday night and slowly progress through Wisconsin on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible along this frontal boundary. Rain chances on Sunday depend on how quickly the front can clear Wisconsin. Another area of low pressure is expected to develop to the south late Saturday and move to the northeast. Again, the position of the front will dictate how much rain we see. If the front clears the state quickly, less rain is expected. However, if the front stalls into late Saturday, additional rain showers could continue into Sunday.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest. Sunshine will return Monday before another midweek chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 64

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: S 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers/Storm

High: 72

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Breezy, and Rainy

High: 71

SUNDAY: Showers Likely; Cloudy & Windy

High: 60

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 63

