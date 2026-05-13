Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy Wednesday before warmer temperatures return

High pressure is moving in behind yesterday's showers & storms. NW winds remain breezy and will keep highs in the 60s today. The quiet weather continues tomorrow before a big warm up takes place this weekend.
A round of showers is expected first thing Friday. Highs jump into the mid-70s. There is a slight chance for a bit of rain early Saturday morning before the sunshine and southerly winds allow highs to jump to near-80!
Several rounds of showers/storms move in Sunday and through the beginning of next week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 60
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Light Wind
Low: 41
Wind: Calm
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60 Lake 65 Inland
FRIDAY: AM Showers Likely; Partly Sunny
High: 74
SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 80
SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 67
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