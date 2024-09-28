Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy Saturday

High-level clouds from Helene's remnants continue to stream into far SE Wisconsin this morning. It's kept temperatures a bit warmer from Milwaukee to Racine & Kenosha. Meanwhile, a clear sky has allowed temperatures to fall well into the 50s farther northwest. Another sunny & mild day is on tap - especially for areas NW of Milwaukee. Filtered sunshine will continue with high clouds near the Milwaukee metro and towards the State Line. There's a slim chance of a sprinkle near the State Line.

Gusty NE winds will persist this afternoon, leading to choppy conditions in Lake Michigan. Winds could gust as high as 25-30mph. This also means temperatures will be cooler at the lakefront - only topping out in the lower 70s. Areas farther West may climb into the upper 70s.

Overall, the weekend forecast is excellent. Partly cloudy conditions continue into Sunday and a brief warm-up is expected on Monday. A few passing clouds will roll through on Tuesday with a cold front. Wednesday morning lows drop into the upper 40s and afternoon highs may only reach the 60s!



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy.; Slight Chance Shower SouthHigh: 72 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: NE 15-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 62

Wind: NE 10-15 G 25 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72 Lake 77 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Cooler

High: 67

