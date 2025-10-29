High pressure over southern Canada has held cloud cover and rainfall at bay. A breezy easterly wind has kept temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 at the lakefront this morning. Overnight lows dipped into the 30s farther inland. Sunshine is back today as an area of low pressure moves by to the south. Highs return to the mid-50s.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Breezy & cool

More cloud cover is expected tomorrow and Friday as a weak upper-level wave moves in. Widely scattered sprinkles are possible Saturday and Sunday as highs top out in the lower 50s. There will be plenty of dry time over the weekend. Mild conditions continue into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 54

Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 42

Wind: E 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers

High: 50

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 52

