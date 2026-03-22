Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blustery and Cool Today

Get ready for a blustery and cool Sunday. With that wind, there is the possibility of a few stray raindrops, but most of your day should be dry. Highs will only be in the low 40s, but it will feel cooler than that with the gusty NNE wind.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with an overnight low in the mid 20s.

WATCH: Will it stay chilly this week?

Blustery and Cool Today

Monday has more sun, but it still will be on the cool side. Highs will be around 40 along the lake, and mid 40s inland.

50s return from Tuesday through Thursday with a small chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, it looks like a pretty quiet, and typical early spring-like upcoming week overall.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL FISH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with

a few sprinkles or stray shower possible.

High: 41.

Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 25.

Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 40 lakefront... 46 inland.

Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH,

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53.

WEDS: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of a shower.

High: 52.

THURS: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of a shower.

High: 58.

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