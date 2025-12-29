Winter weather advisory in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin

After the soggy and rainy conditions Sunday, we are waking up to snow this morning. That precipitation transition happened sometime before midnight. Accumulating snow will not be the biggest factor with this storm. Many of us are waking up to only a dusting of snow. Nevertheless, it is slick. The rain from yesterday has frozen on streets and sidewalks.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Blustery and blowing snow today

The snow will end before 9 a.m. today, but the storm is far from over. We will continue to feel the wind gusts and see blowing and drifting snow throughout the day, with northwesterly wind gusts approaching 40 mph. Travel is slippery and difficult across all of southeast Wisconsin. The worst conditions will be across Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties, where as much as 6 inches of snow is possible. The metro Milwaukee area can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Our high temperatures are back below normal; we stay in the low 20s today with wind chill values in the single digits.

Tuesday will not be quite as windy, but we will still see temperatures in the 20s. We are anticipating snow overnight into Wednesday morning, with another couple inches possible from this system.

High temperatures will fall into the teens for the first couple of days of the new year. Winter has returned to bring us into 2026.

*****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 6PM MONDAY FOR OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE, JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA, MILWAUKEE, WALWORTH, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES***

****WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6PM MONDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN***

TODAY: AM Snow, Windy

High: 23

Wind: NW 20-30 G 45 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low:10

Wind: NW 15-30 G 35 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Snow Late

High: 27

Wind: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 24

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 15

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 19

