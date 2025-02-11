Southeast Wisconsin weather: Big snow on the way for Wednesday

There have been a few light snow showers across southern Wisconsin early this morning, most of them have been hugging along the state line. Watch out of an isolated slippery spot or two. Our skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with a little bit of afternoon sunshine mixing in. Cooler today with highs in the low 20s.

Still on track for a bigger low pressure system to bring accumulating snowfall across southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm watch for all of the area expect Dodge and Fond Du Lac counties. The heaviest totals will be closer to the lakefront, due to lake enhancement with winds out of the northeast, with 5-7 plus inches of snow from Port Washington south to the state line. Inland areas will still pick up a few inches of snow in the 3-5 inch range.

Light snow will start to overspread the area by late morning with intensity picking up later in the afternoon and into the evening. Expect travel difficulties for the evening rush. Snow will then wrap up throughout the overnight hours with some lingering clean up into Thursday morning after the snow has ended. Some good news for those shoveling snow as this will be a fluffy snowfall and not very wet.

Another system to watch will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning.

TUESDAY: AM Flurries, Mostly Cloudy, Some PM Sun

High: 22

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 17

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Snow Likely, 5-7"+ Lakefront From Port Washington South, Lower Totals Northwest 3-5"

High: 27

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 18

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Snow Likely Late

High: 26

SATURDAY: AM Snow Chance

High: 30

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.