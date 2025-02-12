Southeast Wisconsin weather: Tracking the big snow

We are still on track for snow to arrive this morning and pick up in intensity heading into the afternoon. Widespread snowfall totals of 3-6 inches will be likely with some areas near the lake seeing some enhancement leading to isolated 7 or 8 inch totals. This will be a very light, fluffy and easy to shovel snowfall with temperatures in the 20s. Expect road conditions to go downhill quickly in the afternoon leading to a rough evening commute. Snow will wrap up around midnight tonight with wind chills in the single digits, bundle up if you are doing any snow clean up.

A calm and mostly sunny day for Thursday with chilly temperatures stuck in the upper teens. A breeze from the northwest will make it feel more like the single digits all day. Friday morning with be quiet until the afternoon and evening when another system brings a band of snow in from the west. At least a few inches of snow look likely Friday evening into Friday night before wrapping up Saturday morning. More details to come once as we get past today's snow.

Lots of cold air for next week as winter holds on tight!

WEDNESDAY: AM Snow Arrives, PM Heavy At Times, Widespread 3-6", Isolated 7-8" Near Lake

High: 27

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Ends, Cold

Low: 14

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 19

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Snow Likely

High: 27

SATURDAY: AM Snow Showers End

High: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Cold

High: 17

