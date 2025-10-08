Southern Wisconsin is finally in the midst of some true sweater weather! Overnight lows dropped into the 40s at the lakefront, while a few places farther inland tumbled into the upper 30s. More sunshine is expected today as highs climb into the lower 60s.

Watch: When we could see another warm-up ahead

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Back to sweater weather

Another clear and cool night may allow for some patchy frost farther inland. Lows will drop into the lower 40s at the lakefront, while those farther inland may fall into the mid to upper 30s.

The dry and sunny weather sticks around for Thursday. A few light sprinkles are possible Friday morning. Then, a warming trend takes hold for the weekend. Highs jump back into the 70s by Sunday and Monday. An unsettled weather pattern brings back the chance for showers and storms late Sunday and into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Cool

High: 60

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Chilly

Low: 48 Lake 38 Well Inland

Wind: N 3-5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 63

FRIDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66

