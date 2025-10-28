Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Avoiding most of the rain

An area of low pressure skirts around Wisconsin today and tomorrow. Increasing cloud cover may hold a few showers, but breezy easterly winds will keep rain chances at bay. Highs climb into the mid-50s today. Rain may inch close to Madison before diving south. Rain gets close tomorrow, but again, chances remain low. Breezy easterly winds continue overnight and into Wednesday.

Sunshine is back Thursday before more cloud cover moves in Friday and Saturday. A few lake-effect showers are possible Friday. Widely scattered showers are expected Saturday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 55
Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 46
Wind: E 10-15 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Chance Rain West
High: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly Cloudy
High: 52

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 48

