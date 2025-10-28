Southeast Wisconsin weather: Avoiding most of the rain

An area of low pressure skirts around Wisconsin today and tomorrow. Increasing cloud cover may hold a few showers, but breezy easterly winds will keep rain chances at bay. Highs climb into the mid-50s today. Rain may inch close to Madison before diving south. Rain gets close tomorrow, but again, chances remain low. Breezy easterly winds continue overnight and into Wednesday.
Watch: When lake-effect rain showers could pop up
Sunshine is back Thursday before more cloud cover moves in Friday and Saturday. A few lake-effect showers are possible Friday. Widely scattered showers are expected Saturday.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 55
Wind: E 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 46
Wind: E 10-15 G 30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Chance Rain West
High: 53
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
FRIDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly Cloudy
High: 52
SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 48
