Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic air persists, lake-effect snow late week

The Arctic cold lingers across Wisconsin today as highs top out in the teens. Wind chills remain below zero this morning and into the afternoon.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring a chance of lake-effect snow from late Thursday through Friday.
There are still several details pending about this lake-effect snow chance.
The chance begins after 6 p.m. Thursday and continues throughout Friday. The lake-effect band may swing back out to the lake during this timeframe, so it may not be an all-day snow. Totals are still pending. Stay with TMJ4 for the latest.
A slight warmup is expected through the weekend as highs climb into the 20s. Another round of snow is expected Sunday.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 13
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: -1
Wind: NW 10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Snow Showers Late
High: 11
FRIDAY: Chance Snow, Mostly Cloudy
High 15
SATURDAY: Some Sun
High: 20
SUNDAY: Chance Snow showers
High: 24
