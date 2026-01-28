The Arctic cold lingers across Wisconsin today as highs top out in the teens. Wind chills remain below zero this morning and into the afternoon.

Watch: When we could see a chance of lake-effect snow later this week

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Arctic air persists, lake-effect snow late week

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a chance of lake-effect snow from late Thursday through Friday.

There are still several details pending about this lake-effect snow chance.

The chance begins after 6 p.m. Thursday and continues throughout Friday. The lake-effect band may swing back out to the lake during this timeframe, so it may not be an all-day snow. Totals are still pending. Stay with TMJ4 for the latest.

A slight warmup is expected through the weekend as highs climb into the 20s. Another round of snow is expected Sunday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 13

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: -1

Wind: NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Snow Showers Late

High: 11

FRIDAY: Chance Snow, Mostly Cloudy

High 15

SATURDAY: Some Sun

High: 20

SUNDAY: Chance Snow showers

High: 24

