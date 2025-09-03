Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dodging Wednesday rain; another fall blast around the corner

A slow-moving cold front is advancing through Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. A few scattered showers and some embedded thunder have outrun the front and are moving through the region this morning.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another Fall blast around the corner

Additional scattered showers are likely later this morning and into the early afternoon as the front passes by. Winds switch out of the northwest late today. Highs may briefly top out in the lower 70s from Milwaukee to the state line.

Cooler air surges into the Badger State as the winds pick up this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 40s. Sunshine returns for a time on Thursday as highs only recover into the lower and mid-60s.

Another area of low pressure develops in the northern Plains late Thursday, prompting another round of showers. This rain chance is mainly confined to the overnight hours and should clear the area by daybreak Friday. Gusty northwest winds are expected into Friday, with gusts of up to 35 mph.

High pressure moves in for the weekend, but it stays cool. Even with full sunshine, afternoon highs will only top out in the lower and mid-60s through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely, Cloudy & Breezy

High: 70

Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Gradual Clearing; Breezy

Low: 47 Lake 43 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Increasing Clouds & Chance Overnight Showers

High: 65

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cool & Windy

High: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64

