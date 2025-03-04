Southeast Wisconsin weather: A very wet Tuesday and slush on the way

A very wet early spring feel to this Tuesday! Pockets of rain this morning with plenty of dry breaks, then a steady band of moderate to heavy at times rain by the mid afternoon into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with most areas picking up 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall.

The strong low pressure will then pass just down to our south near Chicago on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s during the morning hours. Winds will become extremely gusty in the afternoon and temperatures will quickly drop. Any rain showers will turn to snow showers by late in the day. While only minor slushy snow accumulations are possible, it might lead to slippery roadways as things quickly freeze up into Wednesday night.

The sun will come back out Thursday with near average temperatures. A quick moving clipper system on Friday will bring the chance for some snow showers, mainly towards the state line.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Few AM Showers, Steady Rain Afternoon Into Evening, Iso Thunder

High: 48

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely

Low: 41

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain to Snow Showers; Minor Slushy Accumulation, Windy

High: 46 (Temps fall in PM)

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy

High: 38

FRIDAY: Ch. Snow/Mix South, Mostly Cloudy

High: 39

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Flurries

High: 38

