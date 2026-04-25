Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Nice Weekend Before Storms Monday

A nice spring weekend is on the way! You can expect sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures ranging from the 50s lakeside to the 60s inland.

We're keeping an eye on the return of rain and storms on Monday. Any severe weather will depend on the northern extent of a warm front that likely drapes itself across southern Wisconsin. Cooler weather is in the cards for the second half of next week.

WATCH: A nice spring weather for the weekend before a return of rain and storms on Monday

A Nice Weekend Before Storms Monday

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Becoming Sunny

High: 56 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 41

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57 Lake 63 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: PM Rain/Storms; Some Severe

High: 62

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

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