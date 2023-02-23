Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather advisory remain | A few more snow, sleet showers before storm moves out

Watch Now
A few more snow and sleet showers will linger Thursday, with an additional 1" possible for our northern counties. Highs climb into the mid to upper 30s with strong northwesterly winds 10-15 mph, gusts near 30 mph.
{***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT DODGE, FOND DU LAC, OZAUKEE, SHEYBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 12 P.M. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE.***}

{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR KENOSHA, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES UNTIL 9 A.M. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE.***}

Temperatures drop Thursday night, bottoming out Friday morning in the single digits inland and in the low teens along the lakefront. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 20s.

A weak front will bring a few snow showers Friday night, with minimal accumulation, before sunnier skies return for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s both days.

The next big storm system moves in Monday, bringing steady rain across southeastern Wisconsin.

THURSDAY: Isolated snow & sleet. Windy
High: 38°
Wind: NW 10-15 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: Lakefront 12°...Inland: 7°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Flurries late
High: 25°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Flurries early. Becoming sunny
High: 38°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40°
Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Rain. Windy
High: 46°

