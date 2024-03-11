Southeast Wisconsin weather: A cool start with a quick warm up

A cool start to your Monday will have you grabbing a heavier jacket this morning until temperatures rapidly warm this afternoon. We will see over a 30 degree warm up from this morning's low temperature to this afternoon's highs. Most areas will reach the low to mid 60s with a strong breeze from the southwest.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week in the mid to even some upper 60s. Some mid level and high level clouds will filter some sunshine Tuesday.

Winds turn out of the northeast on Wednesday bringing back the lakes influence. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 40s to low 50s lakeside to low 60s inland. The next system brings rain chances, breezy winds and dropping temperatures Thursday.

Enjoy this early week warmth because longer range models say we will be putting a pause on these spring like temperatures for the second half of March.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, MildHigh: 62

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 46

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Areas Of High Clouds, Breezy, Warm

High: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds, Cooler By the Lake

High: 51 Lake, 61 Inland

THURSDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy

High: 44

FRIDAY: Rain Chance, Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

