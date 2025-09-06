Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Cool, but Relatively Quiet Weekend

The fall-like pattern of weather will continue through the weekend, and it should stay relatively quiet. There's a weak disturbance that's going to approach the area late today that will bring a slight chance of an isolated shower, but most of the day will be dry, though a little breezy. Highs will top out in the mid-60s.
Tonight, that disturbance will be passing through, bringing a slight chance of a shower before midnight, then we'll clear out the skies late. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s lakeside and low 40s inland.
Sunday should be fine with a few clouds and highs in the upper 60s.
Monday will be a touch warmer with readings topping out in the mid-70s.
There will be a small chance of a shower on Tuesday and a high in the mid-70s again.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of a
shower later this afternoon.
High: 65
Wind: W 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: A slight chance of a shower before midnight, then decreasing clouds.
Lows: 48 lakefront... 42 inland.
Wind: W 6-12 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 67
Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with a slight chance of a shower or t'storm.
High: 75
WEDS: Mostly sunny.
High: 76.
