Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Cool, but Relatively Quiet Weekend

The fall-like pattern of weather will continue through the weekend, and it should stay relatively quiet. There's a weak disturbance that's going to approach the area late today that will bring a slight chance of an isolated shower, but most of the day will be dry, though a little breezy. Highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Tonight, that disturbance will be passing through, bringing a slight chance of a shower before midnight, then we'll clear out the skies late. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s lakeside and low 40s inland.

Sunday should be fine with a few clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

Monday will be a touch warmer with readings topping out in the mid-70s.

There will be a small chance of a shower on Tuesday and a high in the mid-70s again.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of a
shower later this afternoon.
High: 65
Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of a shower before midnight, then decreasing clouds.
Lows: 48 lakefront... 42 inland.
Wind: W 6-12 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 67
Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer with a slight chance of a shower or t'storm.
High: 75

WEDS: Mostly sunny.
High: 76.

