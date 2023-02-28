Some Tuesday sunshine, then a little snow

SE Wisconsin is drying out after yesterday's heavy rainfall. Morning temperatures are hovering near freezing -- meaning there could be a few slick and slippery spots to start the day.

Low cloud cover will erode from West to East later this morning, but another batch of clouds will be quick to follow during the evening. A low-pressure system will move in from the West and track across northern Wisconsin. An area of light rain/snow develops this evening and continues overnight. Areas farther North of Milwaukee could see some minor accumulations of wet snow. Otherwise, little to no accumulation is expected.

Easterly/Southeasterly winds could boost high temperatures near Lake Michigan to nearly 50° on Wednesday.

Many places may only reach the lower - mid 40s, however.

After a quiet Thursday, the next system of note arrives on Friday.

The latest long-range computer models have trended the system closer to SE Wisconsin.

Snow chances have increased for Friday with some models suggesting a moderate accumulation of snowfall. There are still changes to the position of this system, so stay tuned for updates!

Highs will fall into the 30s late in the week before rebounding into the 40s during a quieter weekend.

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds; Breezy

High: 43

Wind: NW to SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Light Rain/Snow Mix

Little to No Accumulation

Low: 34

Wind: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 37

FRIDAY: Snow Showers

High: 35

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 38