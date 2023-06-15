Smoke and haze linger in the air Thursday with below-average temperatures

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR FOND DU LAC, DODGE, WASHINGTON, JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES. THE LEVEL OF AIR QUALITY IS EXPECTED TO REACH THE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS RANGE. IF YOU SUFFER FROM LUNG OR CARDIAC ISSUES, CONSIDER LIMITING OUTDOOR TIME EARLY TODAY. THE ALERT EXPIRES AT NOON THURSDAY.

Wildfire smoke and haze will impact air quality and our skies today. This smoke is, once again, from the fires across Canada, being brought in by the mid and upper level wind pattern. In addition to smoke, skies will be partly cloudy, limiting the amount of sunshine we see. Winds will turn out of the north and northeast today and will be a little breezy by late afternoon. All of this will lead to a day with below average temperatures; highs will be in the 60s lakeside, with low 70s inland.

A beach hazards statement will be in place for the lakeshores of Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties due to highs swim risk. Stay out of the water and off of piers and breakwaters.

Friday through the weekend will be dry with more sunshine. Friday will still be a little cool for mid-June with highs in the low to mid 70s, but the weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s lakeside and low to mid 80s inland.

The first half of next week looks warm and dry.



THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, HazyHigh: 66 Lake 74 Inland

Wind: N/NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 52 Lake, 47 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 76 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78 Lake 85 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.