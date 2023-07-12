Showers and storms likely across Southeast Wisconsin Wednesday

Showers and storms bring much-needed rainfall to southern Wisconsin today. A stalled frontal boundary across northern Illinois is the focus for the heaviest showers/storms as well as a severe threat.

A few scattered showers were seen on radar early Wednesday morning. A complex of storms that has developed in the Plains will move across SE Wisconsin during the late morning and early afternoon. This is the time period for the most widespread rainfall. Most places could receive between 0.5"-1" of rainfall. Rainfall totals will be higher closer to the State Line and less far North.

Rain moves out late this evening, but clouds stick around. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

The weather pattern remains unsettled into the weekend - with a few opportunities for pop-up showers/storms. There is a stronger signal for showers/storms late Friday into Saturday.

There still remains some uncertainty about the exact timing and position of late-week rain. It'll be a good idea to have the umbrella ready to go!



WEDNESDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Mostly CloudyHigh: 72 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 65

Wind: E to NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 78

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 85

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 85

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Mostly Sunny

High: 84

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.