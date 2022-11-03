Record high temperatures possible Thursday, gusty winds

Winds have started to pick up across southeast Wisconsin and will be 10-15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, Thursday. Winds will be out of the south, pushing temperatures into the low to mid 70s. There is a good chance of tieing, or even breaking, Thursday's record high temperature of 74°, set in 1964, with the forecasted high of 74° for Milwaukee. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday before clouds increase overnight.

A few showers and thunderstorms will move in Friday morning, before picking up more in the afternoon. Winds will also be stronger and out of the south 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Highs climb to near 70°. Showers and possible thunderstorms continue Friday night.

Rain and thunderstorms become more widespread Saturday as winds strengthen even more. Winds will be out of the sound 20-30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph. Highs top out near 64°.

Dry weather returns Sunday, although it will still be breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Highs climb into the low 60s.

Sunny skies continue next week with highs closer to average and in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 74 (Record 74° set in 1964)

Wind: S 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 56

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Breezy

High: 69

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Windy

High: 64

Wind: S 20-30 G50 mph

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 62

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 57