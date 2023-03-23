Rain and snow Thursday morning, heavier snow Friday night

A few rain and snow showers Thursday morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40°. Temperatures fall to near 30° Thursday night with continuing mostly cloudy skies.

The weather will be quiet throughout the day Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. But this quiet will be before our next spring storm. Rain will arrive after 10 p.m. before quickly changing over to snow.

Snow, will be heavy as times and continue through Saturday afternoon. Some sleet and freezing rain will be mixed in with the snow, especially closer to the state line. Expected snowfall is difficult with this storm because the ground has warmed up since our winter months, which will lead to a lot of snow melting, especially on roads and pavement. With that said, bands of higher snowfall could quickly overcome this, leading to higher accumulations.

Based on the latest forecast, there is a good chance we'll see a widespread 2-4" of snow, with quite a few spots seeing 6"+. Winds will be strong and out of the northeast 15-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

High pressure rebuilds for the rest of the weekend leading to partly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

There are a few chances for light rain/snow next week, with highs staying in the low to mid 40s.



THURSDAY: AM rain and snow showers. CloudyHigh: 41°

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 30°

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 43°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Snow. Windy

High: 39°

Wind: NE 15-20 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny

High: 44°

Wind: W/N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

High: 42°

