Quiet end to the week with sunny skies, temps in the 40s

Gusty winds continue Thursday, out of the west 10-15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. High pressure is building in and brings sunny skies with highs near 50° in the afternoon.

Winds off the lake will keep us slightly cooler Friday under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s.

A weak front develops Saturday but will likely stay just to our north. If this front does slide farther south some light rain, or even snow, is possible Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected. Otherwise, the skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures warm Sunday to near 60°, under mostly sunny skies.

Calmer weather continues into next week, with just a slight chance for rain Monday evening. Temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 60s by midweek.



THURSDAY: Sunny. Windy High: 51°

Wind: W 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 32°

Wind: NW/NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 45°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a rain/snow shower

High: 52°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 60°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain late

High: 63°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.