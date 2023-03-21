Mostly cloudy Tuesday, isolated rain tonight

A fairly quiet day Tuesday as a storm develops to our west. High temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. As the storm pushes east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we'll have scattered rain showers across the area. Rainfall will be quite light and end before midday Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 50s.

Another storm brings rain, and potentially a wintry mix, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers wrap up around midday again, leading to cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Another storm skirts through Friday night into Saturday. Most of the moisture will likely stay south, but there is a chance for light snow and rain.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 49°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers

Low: 38°

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Iso. AM rain. Cloudy

High: 52°

Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: AM rain and snow showers. Breezy

High: 44°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. rain late

High: 42°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Rain and snow showers.

High: 45°

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.