Morning wintry mix; Watching for Saturday snow

Warm air surged into Wisconsin overnight, bringing temperatures into the mid- to upper 50s. Milwaukee Mitchell reported a temperature of 58 degrees, breaking the record high of 54 degrees.
The warmth will be short-lived. Northwest winds are kicking in, and temperatures will continue dropping throughout the morning. Temperatures are expected to fall through the 40s and into the upper 30s. A short period of rain and snow is expected mid-morning.
Most of the day will be dry, with some clearing expected later this afternoon. Temperatures will continue falling throughout the day.
A round of light to steady snow is expected throughout Saturday, with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation likely.
Sunshine returns Sunday and Monday, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-30s. Passing rain showers are possible Tuesday, with a few snow showers on Wednesday.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
FRIDAY: Chance Rain/Mix; Becoming Mostly Sunny; Falling Temperatures
High: 42
Wind: NW 15-20 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Early AM Rain/Snow Mix
Lows: 31
Wind: NW 5 mph
SATURDAY: Snow Likely. 1-2" Possible
High: 36
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 31
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 40
TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 41
