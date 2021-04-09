More showers and partly cloudy skies on the way Friday

More showers are on the way today, but they'll be lighter and more scattered than yesterday. Only up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s. We'll dry out a bit this evening and overnight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows should reach the middle 40s by tomorrow morning.

Get your yardwork done early on Saturday, because it now looks like rain moves in by lunchtime. It's likely going to be a very soggy Saturday afternoon and evening. We could pick up another 0.50" to 1.0" of rain. Scattered showers may linger on Sunday as well. It's not the best weekend forecast, but we're due for a clunker.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers

High: 58

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Rain Moves in By Midday. 0.50"-1.0"

High: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 56

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

