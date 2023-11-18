Watch Now
Mild Sunshine; Cooler Thanksgiving Week

High-pressure brings lots of sunshine to southern Wisconsin this weekend. Rain is back in the picture early next week.
High-pressure brings sunshine and mild temperatures to southern Wisconsin this weekend. An early-week low-pressure system brings rain chances late Monday into Tuesday.
and last updated 2023-11-18 08:45:35-05

Overnight lows have tumbled into the 20s & 30s under a mainly clear sky. High-pressure keeps the weekend dry & mild. Westerly winds could gust as high as 25 mph today. After another chilly night, Sunday highs will be a touch cooler as northerly winds kick in.

A low-pressure system is still forecast to develop across the central Plains and pass by to the south of Wisconsin. Cloud cover spreads over the region on Monday and a few showers are possible Monday evening. The greatest potential for rain is overnight into early Tuesday. Showers will be light - with little precip expected. Colder air may change over some of the rain to a wintry mix. Accumulations are not expected.

Highs will trend below-average for the remainder of the week. However, the latest computer models have kept the coldest air North of Wisconsin. As a result, late-week temperatures now are forecast in the upper 30s - near 40.

SATURDAY:  Sunny and BreezyHigh: 55
Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold
Low: 34 lake, 29 inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny
High: 50

MONDAY:  Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Shower
High:  48

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Windy
High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 40

