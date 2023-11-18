Mild Sunshine; Cooler Thanksgiving Week

Overnight lows have tumbled into the 20s & 30s under a mainly clear sky. High-pressure keeps the weekend dry & mild. Westerly winds could gust as high as 25 mph today. After another chilly night, Sunday highs will be a touch cooler as northerly winds kick in.

A low-pressure system is still forecast to develop across the central Plains and pass by to the south of Wisconsin. Cloud cover spreads over the region on Monday and a few showers are possible Monday evening. The greatest potential for rain is overnight into early Tuesday. Showers will be light - with little precip expected. Colder air may change over some of the rain to a wintry mix. Accumulations are not expected.

Highs will trend below-average for the remainder of the week. However, the latest computer models have kept the coldest air North of Wisconsin. As a result, late-week temperatures now are forecast in the upper 30s - near 40.



SATURDAY: Sunny and BreezyHigh: 55

Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold

Low: 34 lake, 29 inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Shower

High: 48

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Windy

High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 40

