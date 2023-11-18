Mild Sunshine; Cooler Thanksgiving Week

Overnight lows have tumbled into the 20s & 30s under a mainly clear sky. High-pressure keeps the weekend dry & mild. Westerly winds could gust as high as 25 mph today. After another chilly night, Sunday highs will be a touch cooler as northerly winds kick in.
A low-pressure system is still forecast to develop across the central Plains and pass by to the south of Wisconsin. Cloud cover spreads over the region on Monday and a few showers are possible Monday evening. The greatest potential for rain is overnight into early Tuesday. Showers will be light - with little precip expected. Colder air may change over some of the rain to a wintry mix. Accumulations are not expected.
Highs will trend below-average for the remainder of the week. However, the latest computer models have kept the coldest air North of Wisconsin. As a result, late-week temperatures now are forecast in the upper 30s - near 40.
SATURDAY: Sunny and BreezyHigh: 55
Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph
TONIGHT: Clear & Cold
Low: 34 lake, 29 inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Shower
High: 48
TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Windy
High: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 40
