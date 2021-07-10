Mild Saturday with a slight chance for southern showers

MILWAUKEE — A storm will move just to our south today, but there a good chance some light rain could push into our southern counties the afternoon.

Rainfall wouldn't be much, but any would be helpful in our current drought conditions.

Everyone else can expect Partly sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

We'll have a better chance for showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms Sunday across the entire area.

Winds will also be breezy and out of the northeast 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Localized spots could see 0.25-0.50", if a thunderstorms moves through.

We'll keep a chance for showers through Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain is likelier on Thursday as a storm moves across the state.