Light snow tonight & big snow Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of southeast Wisconsin for Wednesday.
The watch includes Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha counties from noon on Feb. 12 to 3 a.m. on Feb. 13.

A weak disturbance moves in tonight, bringing some scattered light snow to southeast Wisconsin. Only up to a 1/2" of snow is expected, with the best chance northwest of Milwaukee.

A much stronger system brings heavy snow potential to the area on Wednesday. The classic Panhandle Hook center low pressure currently tracks across central Indiana.

This would put far southeast Wisconsin in the bullseye. If the track of low pressure shifts north into northern Indiana, then everyone can expect heavy snow. As of right now, we're calling for 5-8" for Milwaukee, Waukesha, and down to Racine and Kenosha.

Lighter amounts are expected northwest.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Light Snow Showers. Up to 1/2" PossibleLow: 14
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly
High: 22
Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Snow Likely. Heavy Snow Possible. 5-8" Accumulation, less Northwest.
High: 26

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold
High: 18

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds
High: 25

