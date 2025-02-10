Light snow tonight & big snow Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of southeast Wisconsin for Wednesday.

The watch includes Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha counties from noon on Feb. 12 to 3 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Winter Storm Watch issued for much of SE Wisconsin for Wednesday. Fire away with any question and @Kristenweather and myself will have the latest track, timing, and 4cast amounts tonight on @tmj4 News at 4,5, and 6pm pic.twitter.com/ja8huxWkKX — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) February 10, 2025

A weak disturbance moves in tonight, bringing some scattered light snow to southeast Wisconsin. Only up to a 1/2" of snow is expected, with the best chance northwest of Milwaukee.

A much stronger system brings heavy snow potential to the area on Wednesday. The classic Panhandle Hook center low pressure currently tracks across central Indiana.

This would put far southeast Wisconsin in the bullseye. If the track of low pressure shifts north into northern Indiana, then everyone can expect heavy snow. As of right now, we're calling for 5-8" for Milwaukee, Waukesha, and down to Racine and Kenosha.

Lighter amounts are expected northwest.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Light Snow Showers. Up to 1/2" PossibleLow: 14

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High: 22

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Snow Likely. Heavy Snow Possible. 5-8" Accumulation, less Northwest.

High: 26

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 18

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 25

