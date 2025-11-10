Lake effect snow showers ending; blustery Monday

A significant lake-effect snow event is underway in far southeastern Wisconsin. A steady snow band, with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or more, is following a north-northeast wind off the lake.

This concentrated swath of snow is directed toward far southern Milwaukee County and far eastern Racine and Kenosha counties.

The core of the snow band is where 3 to 5 inches or more of snowfall is projected. Locally higher amounts are possible. Within a few miles, snow totals sharply decline.

The snow band is expected to remain over land through 4 to 5 a.m. At that point, northerly winds will take hold and the snow band will shift back out over Lake Michigan.

A few lingering flurries may persist this morning after the snow band is gone, but the sky will gradually clear. The other main story is the frigid temperatures. Overnight lows have dropped into the 20s, and blustery northerly winds have allowed wind chills to dip into the teens. With highs only in the mid- to upper 30s, wind chills may hover near or below freezing this afternoon.

Another quick shot of flurries is possible late tonight and into Tuesday. A rain-snow mix is more likely after sunrise Tuesday, as temperatures rise above freezing. Highs will climb into the lower 40s. A steady warm-up is expected late in the week, with highs returning to the 40s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY: Blustery, chilly with a few morning flurries; Partly Cloudy

High: 37

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25mph

TONIGHT: Blustery; Chance Flurries

Low: 25

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

