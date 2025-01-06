Lake-effect snow moves through parts of SE Wisconsin

Lake-effect snow showers fired up overnight and left some accumulation near the lakefront from Milwaukee County and down South towards Racine & Kenosha. While the initial band of snowfall was weaker and didn't spend much time on land, lake-effect snow continues this morning. Low-level winds out of the NE are expected to intensify around and after daybreak - bringing more lake-effect snow into far SE Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include Milwaukee County. Most of the county will miss out on the snowfall. However, Cudahy/St. Francis as well as Oak Creek may catch some more moderate snowfall if the lake-effect snow band moves a bit farther West.

1-3" of snowfall is still anticipated closer to the lakefront in Milwaukee and points South. Locally higher amounts of 3-6"+ are possible if the lake-effect snow band maintains a moderate intensity and/or spends a few hours on land. This would be most likely East of I-41/94 in Racine/Kenosha counties. Low-level winds are expected to support lake-effect snow for a longer period today. As a result, the Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 4 pm. At that point, winds turn more Northerly and even northwesterly - kicking the snow band back out over the lake.

Meanwhile, Partly Cloudy and breezy conditions are expected for most of SE Wisconsin outside of the lake-effect snow zone. Northeasterly winds could gust as high as 20-30 mph. Any snow that falls may blow around and reduce visibility.

Overnight lows drop into the teens under a partly cloudy sky.

Cold weather persists for much of the week ahead as high pressure builds in from the West. Highs remain in the 20s with lows in the teens.

MONDAY: AM Lake Snow Showers; Otherwise Partly Cloudy & BreezyUp to 1" Lakeside North;1-3" near lake in Milwaukee; 3-6"+ Near Lakefront South

High: 29

Wind: N 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 17

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Snow Shower

High: 28

