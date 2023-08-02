Humidity returns Wednesday with sunny skies, possibility for a pop-up shower

A few pop-up showers quickly cleared out of the area last night. Lows have fallen into the 60s across SE Wisconsin. High pressure has pushed off to the East - allowing more of a southerly wind today. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. A pop-up shower is possible in the heat of the day. Dew points are back into the 60s - making for a sticky day.
Overnight lows will drop back to near 70 before another hot/humid day on Thursday. Most places will climb towards 90-degrees.
A cold front will drop in from the North. This could lead to a few pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon/evening hours.
A much cooler trend takes hold for Friday/Saturday as highs only top out near 80-degrees. Another round of showers/storms appears likely Sunday into early Monday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 88
Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Humid
Low: 69
Wind: S 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower/Storm
High: 90
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 80
SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 80
