Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Humidity returns Wednesday with sunny skies, possibility for a pop-up shower

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. A pop-up shower is possible in the heat of the day. Dew points are back into the 60s - making for a sticky day.
and last updated 2023-08-02 06:30:13-04

A few pop-up showers quickly cleared out of the area last night. Lows have fallen into the 60s across SE Wisconsin. High pressure has pushed off to the East - allowing more of a southerly wind today. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. A pop-up shower is possible in the heat of the day. Dew points are back into the 60s - making for a sticky day. 

Overnight lows will drop back to near 70 before another hot/humid day on Thursday. Most places will climb towards 90-degrees. 
A cold front will drop in from the North. This could lead to a few pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon/evening hours. 

A much cooler trend takes hold for Friday/Saturday as highs only top out near 80-degrees. Another round of showers/storms appears likely Sunday into early Monday. 

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up ShowerHigh: 88
Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:  Partly Cloudy and Humid             
Low: 69
Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower/Storm
High: 90

FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny
High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 80

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 80

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.