Freeze warning for SE Wisconsin, lows in the 30s on Monday

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN UNTIL 8 A.M. MONDAY. MORNING LOWS WILL DROP TO AROUND 32 DEGREES, BRINGING A FREEZE TO MANY AREAS THAT HAVE NOT YET SEEN FREEZING TEMPERATURES THIS SEASON. COVER ANY SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS AND CONSIDER ENDING OUTDOOR PLUMBING FOR THE YEAR.

Ready for winter? A cold start to the workweek with Monday morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Gusty northwest winds 20-25 and gusts near 40 mph will bring wind chill values into the upper 20s and low 30s. Scattered showers will move through Monday, with a rain/snow mix likely a times. Accumulation will be short-lived and next to nothing.

Winds remain gusty Monday night into Tuesday and out of the northwest 20-25 mph, with gusts staying near 40 mph. We'll have a few more rain/snow showers into Tuesday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain cold with highs in the low to mid 40s, and windchills in the low to mid 30s.

Winds start to weaken Wednesday, skies become sunnier, and temperatures start to climb. Highs will be back into the mid 60s by Friday.

MONDAY: Rain/Snow Mix. Windy

Accum: Short-lived dusting possible north of Milwaukee

High: 43

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 33 lakefront...30 inland

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight Chance Rain/Snow Mix. Windy

High: 45

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 45

Wind: NW 15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 54

Wind: W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65