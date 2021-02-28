Chilly start to the week

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy, evening temperatures will remain in the 30s. Overnight it turns chilly with temperatures dropping into the low 20s. Monday morning we have a chance for a few snow flurries. Otherwise, Monday is partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will only make it into the low 30s, but it will feel like temperatures are in the teens much of the day due to breezy winds. Monday night into Tuesday morning is chilly with lows in the teens under clear skies.

Tuesday we are back into the low 40s with lots of sun, but winds will gust up to 40 mph, making it feel cooler. Wednesday we enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. It looks like Wednesday the lake-breeze returns, and in the afternoon temperatures will quickly cool off for areas near the lake. This will be the case Thursday and Friday afternoon as well.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy

Low: 21

Wind: NW 10-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: AM flurries, partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler

High: 33

Wind: NW 5-10 G 20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy

High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon cooling near the lake

High: 44

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon cooling near the lake

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, afternoon cooling near the lake

High: 40

