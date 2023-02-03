Dangerously cold wind chills, before weekend "warm up"

**A WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON FRIDAY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN. WIND CHILLS ARE -30° TO -20°. FROSTBITE IS POSSIBLE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN LESS THAN 30 MINUTES.​​**

Another bitterly cold start Friday, with lows below zero and wind chills -30° to -20°. Despite sunny skies, temperatures struggle to climb, with highs peaking near 10° in the afternoon. Wind chills remain at or below zero with winds out of the northwest at 10 mph. Temperatures fall into the low single digits this evening before southwest winds start to bring warmer temperatures to the area. We'll climb back up to 10° just after midnight and won't stop there as temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times Saturday and out of the southwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Clouds push in for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures fall to near 30° Saturday night before climbing into the mid to upper 30s Sunday afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with northwest winds 10-15 mph.

Next week will be relatively mild, with high temperatures near 40° each day and lows in the 20s and 30s. Expects some rain and snow showers Monday night into Tuesday and possibly again Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 10°

Wind chill: -5° to 0°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 10°

Wind Chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy

High: 35°

Wind chill: 20-25°

Wind: S 15-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 38°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain late. Breezy

High: 43°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: A few rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 42°

Wind: W 10-20 mph