Dangerously cold territory: Wind chill as low as -25 Friday morning

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR DODGE COUNTY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, AND WALWORTH COUNTY UNTIL 9 A.M. ON FRIDAY***

We're waking up to temperatures around zero or below and the wind chill as low as -25. This is getting into the dangerously cold territory. Limit your time outdoors and make sure you're dressing accordingly when heading outside. At least the sun shines today and by this afternoon we'll have a high temperature in the teens. It won't be as cold tonight but still cold with lows in the single digits and a subzero wind chill.

We're still looking into the potential for a little bit of freezing drizzle Saturday afternoon and evening, but this will not be a major ice storm by any means. Another shot of arctic air rushes in Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny But Very Cold

High: 16, Wind Chill: -15 to -5

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Very Cold

Low: 8, Wind Chill: -5 to -10

Wind: S 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Freezing Drizzle Late

High: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy and Very Cold

High: 18, Falling in afternoon.

MONDAY: Ch. Flurries Early. Partly Cloudy and Very Cold

High: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cold

High: 21

