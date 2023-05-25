Cool and breezy again Thursday ahead of beautiful weekend

Thursday morning kicks off with cool temperatures - mainly in the 40s & 50s. A breezy wind off Lake Michigan has made it feel cooler in some spots. Winds remain off the Lake today - keeping highs in the upper 50s at the lakefront & mid-60s farther inland. Early cloud cover gives way to more sunshine by the afternoon.

The dry pattern remains in place for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will gradually step up into next week - climbing from the 60s and into the 70s. Sunday may feature a few more clouds, but inland temperatures may warm into the lower 80s.

The warm trend continues into next week - with highs in Milwaukee approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday.



THURSDAY: Early Clouds, Then Afternoon SunshineStill Cool & Breezy

High: 58 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 44 Lake 39 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny & Pleasant

High: 63 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY: Sunny & Beautiful

High: 70 Lake 76 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

