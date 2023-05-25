Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Cool and breezy again Thursday ahead of beautiful weekend

Thursday morning kicks off with cool temperatures - mainly in the 40s &amp; 50s. A breezy wind off Lake Michigan has made it feel cooler in some spots.
and last updated 2023-05-25 06:27:35-04

Thursday morning kicks off with cool temperatures - mainly in the 40s & 50s. A breezy wind off Lake Michigan has made it feel cooler in some spots. Winds remain off the Lake today - keeping highs in the upper 50s at the lakefront & mid-60s farther inland. Early cloud cover gives way to more sunshine by the afternoon.

The dry pattern remains in place for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will gradually step up into next week - climbing from the 60s and into the 70s. Sunday may feature a few more clouds, but inland temperatures may warm into the lower 80s.

The warm trend continues into next week - with highs in Milwaukee approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Early Clouds, Then Afternoon SunshineStill Cool & Breezy
High: 58 Lake 64 Inland
Wind:  E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  44 Lake 39 Inland
Wind:  NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny & Pleasant
High: 63 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY: Sunny & Beautiful
High:  70 Lake 76 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.