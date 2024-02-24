Watch Now
Cold Saturday morning; Back to Spring on Sunday

Saturday morning temperatures dove into the teens across southeastern Wisconsin. Highs climb back into the 30s today with 50s & 60s around the corner!
Arctic air has descended into Wisconsin again. But it won't last long! 50s and 60s are back in the days ahead.
and last updated 2024-02-24 07:58:56-05

An arctic blast of Winter air has descended on Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Overnight lows have crashed into the teens with wind chills in the single-digits. Lake-effect clouds & a few snow flurries continue south of Milwaukee - towards Racine. Lake-effect snow will taper off later in the morning. Areas in the West look for a mostly sunny sky while lakefront areas hold on to extra cloud cover. Temperatures climb into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Sunshine remains for Sunday & Monday as highs jump back into the 50s.

Showers and a few storms are possible on Tuesday as more moisture works into the region ahead of a strong cold front.
Rain changes over to scattered snow showers early Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s & 30s.

Highs return to the 40s & 50s by the end of the week.

SATURDAY: AM Lake Effect Racine and Kenosha, Partly CloudyHigh: 34
Wind: N becoming SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 30
Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Mild
High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
High: 54 Lake, 60 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 35

