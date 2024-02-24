Cold Saturday morning; Back to Spring on Sunday

An arctic blast of Winter air has descended on Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Overnight lows have crashed into the teens with wind chills in the single-digits. Lake-effect clouds & a few snow flurries continue south of Milwaukee - towards Racine. Lake-effect snow will taper off later in the morning. Areas in the West look for a mostly sunny sky while lakefront areas hold on to extra cloud cover. Temperatures climb into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Sunshine remains for Sunday & Monday as highs jump back into the 50s.

Showers and a few storms are possible on Tuesday as more moisture works into the region ahead of a strong cold front.

Rain changes over to scattered snow showers early Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s & 30s.

Highs return to the 40s & 50s by the end of the week.



SATURDAY: AM Lake Effect Racine and Kenosha, Partly CloudyHigh: 34

Wind: N becoming SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 30

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 54 Lake, 60 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance Light Snow; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 35

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.